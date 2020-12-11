Fire destroyed a rural Grove City home Dec. 8.
According to the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received the report of a house fire at 3:16 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 53200 block of U.S. Highway 12, just west of Grove City.
Deputies and Grove City Fire Department responded to the scene. The home was engulfed in flames when deputies arrived.
The initial investigation indicated the fire started in the kitchen and appeared to be the result of a cooking mishap, according to a sheriff's office statement.
The home is owned by Dewaynn and April Rogers. April Rogers' two teenage children were home at the time of the fire.
No injuries were reported, but the home was a total loss, according to the sheriff's office. The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the family.