A fire in Darwin Township destroyed a shed and all its contents Friday evening, according to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office.
Dispatchers received at call at 6:29 p.m. Friday reporting a structure fire in the 65000 block of County State Aid Highway 11 in Darwin Township.
When Litchfield Fire Department and Meeker County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene, they found a 70-foot by 40-foot shed engulfed in flame.
The property is owned by Milton Housman, 88, of rural Litchfield. Inside the shed were numerous pieces of farm equipment. It is unknown how the fire started. The shed and all contents were a total loss. Also assisting at the scene was Dassel Fire Department.