A shed and its contents, including a skid steer, were destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon in Greenleaf Township.
According to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a report of a shed fire at 4:41 p.m. Sunday in the 19800 block of 612 Avenue in Greenleaf Township. Deputies and Litchfield Fire Department responded to the scene.
When they arrived, they found the shed engulfed in flames. Deputies learned the fire started when a nearby burn barrel ignited dry grass leading to the shed. No other structures were reported damaged, and no injuries were reported.