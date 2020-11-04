A 55-year-old Forest City man was arrested Tuesday following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement at a rural residence.
Mark Gapinski, 55, was taken into custody at 5:11 p.m. following the standoff that began about four hours earlier with a call to the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office regarding a domestic situation at a home in the 31600 block of CSAH 2.
Gapinski is being held in Meeker County Jail on charges of second degree assault, domestic assault and terroristic threats, pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Gapinski pointed a high-powered rifle at another individual and threatened to kill the person. The person later told officers that Gapinski fired a round after the victim left the residence, but the victim was not injured in the incident.
Rescue and ambulance, in addition to law enforcement, responded, and a perimeter was set up, with people in neighboring homes told to shelter in place or evacuate the area.
A negotiation team and SWAT responded to the scene, according to the news release, and negotiators talked with Gapinski throughout the afternoon. Gapinski refused to leave the house and surrender, however.
Negotiators lost contact with Gapinski late in the afternoon, and he stepped out of the house at 5:11 p.m., with SWAT members moving in to take him into custody.
A search of the house turned up the reported firearm used in the incident.
Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, Litchfield Police, Willmar Police, Litchfield Rescue and Mayo ambulance all assisted at the scene.