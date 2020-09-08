A Glencoe man suffered serious injuries during a motorcycle crash Saturday in Forest City Township.
According to a news release from the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office, Scott Karg, 42, of Glencoe was driving a motorcycle north on County State Aid Highway 34 when he lost control and went down.
Joshua Compton, 39, of Glencoe was riding his motorcycle near Karg and in trying to avoid hitting Karg, Compton also went down.
Karg was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital by Mayo Ambulance, and later taken to St. Cloud Hospital via Life Link helicopter with “possible life-threatening injuries,” the sheriff’s office reported.
Compton was taken by a private party to the hospital.