Litchfield Golden Age Club is looking for card players. The group meets to play pinochle at 1 p.m. Wednesdays, and to play 500 at 1 p.m. Fridays. Masks are required. For more information, call 320-693-9306.
Golden Agers seek card players
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
