Grove City Public Library has a story walk set up along the Grove Lake walking path on Wednesdays and Thursdays in July. Families can take a walk and read a picture book together as they go.The story walk will not be set up when bad weather is expected.
Grove City Library plans 'story walk'
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is general manager of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Most Popular
Articles
- Kochs' building renovation was energized by a vision for downtown
- Watercade parade grand marshal Dean Krug really delivers
- It's a Toenjes repeat as Claudia succeeds sister Cecilia as Miss Litchfield
- 'My life has changed a lot': Cecilia Toenjes nears end of Miss Litchfield reign
- Fun Watercade memories inspired Alex Maahs' button design
- Watercade Medallion Hunt Clue No. 2
- ACGC board hears about staff behavior, 'critcal race theory' concerns
- Judging on a different scale, Marching Dragons still find success
- AT THE LIBRARY: Library's young adult collection includes wide selection of books