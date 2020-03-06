Litchfield Wetland Management District of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will be host to Habitat Day 2020 Saturday, April 4.
The event, which offers a variety of activities for all ages, will run from noon to 4 p.m. at the Litchfield facility, located three miles south of town at 22274 615th Ave. Directions can be found at www.fws.gov/refuge/litchfield_wmd.
The Minnesota Zoomobile will be the featured attraction at this year's Habitat Day. It will offer interactive animal shows at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. The program uses a variety of live animals to explain ecological concepts while instilling environmental stewardship.
Always popular wood duck and bluebird nesting box construction also is planned. Free, pre-cut birdhouse kits are available onsite (one per family). Bat boxes and robin nesting shelves also will be available while supplies last. All necessary tools to assemble the houses will be provided, and staff and volunteers will be there to assist with construction.
Coloring books, activity packets and an assortment of wildlife-related materials and educational displays for all ages will be available throughout the afternoon. Special guests at the event will be the Wildlife Wizard, who will quiz people on local wildlife and habitat, as well as Fish and Wildlife Service Partners Program, Sibley State Park and Pheasants Forever.