Habitat for Humanity of West Central Minnesota is seeking applicants for their Veteran’s Build in Willmar which will be designated for a local military individual or family. Those interested in Habitat’s Homeownership Program can apply through Nov. 20.
Veteran, military member or family of the fallen applicants are selected to purchase a home using three criteria: the ability to pay based on income and credit; the level of need as determined by their current living conditions; and the willingness to partner with Habitat for Humanity in donating time to the organization and on the home build.
To learn more about qualifying for a Habitat home or to receive an application packet, interested persons may stop by the Habitat office at 2424 First St. S., Willmar or call 320-231-2704 or toll free at 1-877-926-6434 to have one mailed. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.