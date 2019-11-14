A Hutchinson man was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening in Ellsworth Township.
According to a report from the Meeker County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle driven by Caleb Savoie, 16, of Cokato collided with a vehicle driven by Joshua Compton, 34, of Hutchinson. Savoie was attempting to turn and pulled in front of Compton's vehicle.
Compton was transported to Hutchinson hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Meeker County deputies, Dassel Fire and Rescue and Allina Ambulance responded to the scene.