One of the two lucky Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players who woke up on New Year’s Day to a $1 million win has stepped forward to claim the prize. Bernard Kiffmeyer of Kimball is the Minnesota Lottery’s first $1 million winner of 2021.
Kiffmeyer’s ticket matched the winning number 055888.
SFP Liquors LLC, located at 24086 State Highway 15 in St. Cloud, sold the winning ticket.
The second $1 million Raffle prize has not yet been claimed. That ticket was purchased at Leroy’s Great Bear Tire & Auto, 9000 Lyndale Ave. S., Bloomington
More than 12,000 additional winning numbers were also announced on New Year’s Day, including five $100,000 prizes.
The Raffle game, which debuted in 2006, continues to grow in popularity every year because of its limited number of tickets, guaranteed winners and it offers the Minnesota Lottery’s best odds to win $1 million.
Since 2006, the Raffle game alone has raised nearly $35 million for Minnesota. Lottery dollars help make important environmental projects possible throughout Minnesota. The state’s General Fund, which funds programs including education, public safety and health and human services, also receives a portion of lottery proceeds.