Kingston Lions awarded scholarships to three area high school seniors= — Meagen Nelson of Litchfield, Randilynn Bayerl of Dassel-Cokato and Emily Greil of Kimball.
In addition, the Lions donated $300 to the local food shelves and $300 toward the seal coating project at the Kingston Community Center.
The club's annual fishing contest held the first Saturday in February is one of the fundraisers where profits go to pay for these scholarships.
Kingston Lions' other fundraisers include selling flagpoles and flags and renting tents, tables and chairs.
The Lions' motto is “we serve,” so the club donates to people in the community who are going through financial struggles because of medical conditions and disasters. The club also donates to several Lions' programs that include international disasters, diabetes, and support the blind and hearing impaired which may include providing service dogs.
For more information about any of the fundraisers, people can contact club members Bob and Betty Hermann at 320-693-6782. Anyone interested in joining the club can contact John Juusola, president, at 320-221-1931 or Joann Strand, secretary, at 320-236-2632.