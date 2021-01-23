Kingston Lions Club will not have its ice fishing contest this year.
This was to be the 33rd year for the Kingston Lions contest, but the group decided not to have it this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
The fishing contest is the club’s biggest fundraiser, with funds used to grant three $500 scholarships to high school seniors at Dassel-Cokato, Kimball and Litchfield schools. In addition, the club uses funds to help others in the community experiencing hardships.
Those who would like to support the Kingston Lions Club can send a check to Betty Hermann, 66608 Minnesota Highway 24, Litchfield, MN 55355.
The club plans to bring back the contest on Feb. 5, 2022.