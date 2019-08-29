The Knights of Columbus P.J. Casey Council of Litchfield will celebrate its 100th anniversary Sept. 13 at Church of St. Philip.
The anniversary celebration will begin at 4 p.m. and run into the evening and will include a tour of the Way of the Cross memorial area at Calvary Cemetery, a reading of the Litany of Departed Knights, a Mass celebrated by Bishop John LeVoir, and a social hour and banquet. The entire day is open to Knights and their families, as well as widows of Knights of Columbus members.
Current and former P.J. Casey Council members should register their attendance by calling Butch Schulte at 693-2241 or John Dufresne at 320-224-7589.