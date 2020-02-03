Litchfield Area Christian Women will experience a Wonderland of Crafts at their monthly brunch Feb. 14 at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
The program will include Rene Pursley of Rene Pursley Embroidery, who will share ideas and her crafts. Shirley Weinzetl and Donna Nelson also will perform a variety of love songs.
Jan Henryson of Sioux Center, Iowa, will be the featured speaker. Her topic will be "Finding Value in a Cracked Pot." A former teacher, she will focus on God's faithfulness through all of life's trials.
The brunch will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave. Cost is $10, and guests should reserve a spot by calling Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon Feb. 10.