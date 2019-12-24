Litchfield Area Christian Women's monthly brunch will be 9-10:30 a.m. Jan. 10. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave.
Theme of the brunch will be "Count Your Blessings." Linda Stai of Buffalo, Minnesota, will share her writing process and a dramatic interpretation of Ingrid Larson, one of the colorful characters in her novel. Stai also discuss how she discovered the author of her life story in a talk titled "Who's Writing My Story."
Margaret Schleisner of Litchfield will provide music.
Call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon Jan. 7 to make reservations for the monthly brunch.
LACW Prayer Connecetion will be at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 3 at Bikes by Bob in Litchfield.