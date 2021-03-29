Litchfield Area Christian Women will have a "Together Again" brunch meeting Friday, April 9, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
The program will include a "Fashionable Accessories" presentation by Karen Fordyce , a Paynesville artisan who works with natural stones.
Ida Desens of Litchfield will provide "Golden Chords" musical entertainment.
Jan Henryson of Sioux Center, Iowa, a former teacher, will talk about God's faithfulness through all of life's trials during her presentation titled "Finding Value in a Cracked Pot."
The brunch runs from 9-10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave. Cost is $5, and reservations can be made by calling Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon April 5.