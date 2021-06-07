Litchfield Area Christian Women will have a Time for You brunch Friday, June 11, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
Featured speaker will be Julie Rydberg, a watercolor artist from Litchfield, who has painted pictures of Litchfield Opera House, Hollywood Theater and other landmark buildings in the city.
Ann Mahoney of Litchfield will provide "A Timeless Tune."
Lynn Ross of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, will give "A Timeless Message." The mother of five and grandmother of 13 is a business owner and national coordinator for Joni & Friends.
If interested in attending the meeting, contact Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.