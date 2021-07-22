Litchfield Area Christian Women will meet for their monthly brunch 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13 at First Lutheran Church, 702 Sibley Ave. S.
Theme for the brunch is Flowers, Flowers, Flowers. Lori Dahlberg of Dassel will share information about Anderson Gardens. Regan Miller of Litchfield, accompanied by her grandmother, Carol Dragt, will play a prelude and offertory.
Rita Weber of Sioux Falls, S.D., a singer, songwriter and award-winning humorous speaker, will speak about how she took advantage of adversity and discovered God's plan for her life.
Anyone interested in attending the brunch should contact Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon Aug. 10.