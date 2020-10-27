Litchfield Area Christian Women will have a "Count Your Blessings" brunch Friday, Nov 13, at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave.
The brunch, which will run from 9-10:30 a.m., will include a presentation by Julie Holmgren of Litchfield about the use of essential oils. Scott Gottschalk of Kimball will also talk about "A Joyful Countenance." Sarah Miller of Litchfield will provide a musical presentation, "Counting the Beats."
Cost of the brunch is $5 and reservations are required by calling Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon Wednesday, Nov. 10.