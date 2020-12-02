Litchfield Area Christian Women will have a "Christmas Packages" brunch from 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 11, at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave.
Entertainment will include Vivian and Esther Kellen of St. Cloud performing sound of the Christmas season with Sharing Yuletide Melodies.
Tina Young of Watkins will present a program titled "Wrapping It Up." A former hairstylist who currently works part-time, she and her family have hosted nine exchange students since 2009. The mother of two sons also will talk about "Joyful Living Surrounded by Grief," when during times of grief she "chose life by surrendering her life to the love of Jesus."
If interested in attending the brunch, people should reserve a spot by calling Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.