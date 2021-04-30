Litchfield Area Christian Women will meet for a Merry Month of May brunch from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, May 14, at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield.
Cost for the brunch is $5. To reserve a spot for the brunch, contact Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon Monday, May 10.
Program for the brunch will include Peggy Soucek, a Litchfield resident who has written a children's book based on Bible stories from a child's point of view. She will have copies of the book for sale at the end of the meeting.
Deb Wiprud of Hutchinson will provide "Merry Sounds," with guitar accompaniment from Soucek. Werner will share "Merry Words."
LACW Prayer Connection will be 10 a.m. May 7 at Bikes by Bob in Lithcfield.