Litchfield Area Christian Women will have an "Artistic Imprints" brunch Friday, July 9, at First Lutheran Church, 703 Sibley Ave. S.
The brunch will run from 9-10:30 a.m., and admission is $5. Reserve a spot by calling Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon July 2.
Sally Hjelle of Savage, a gifted singer and mother of three adult children and eight grandchildren, will talk about her love of music, drama, decorating and gardening. She'll also have jewelry and capes to be modeled and shown. In addition, Hjelle will talk about how to "Accentuate the Positive, Eliminate the Negative."
Shirley Weinzetl will share "Musical Refrains" during the brunch.
LACW Prayer Connection and board meeting will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 2, at Bikes by Bob in Litchfield.