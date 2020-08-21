Litchfield Area Christian Women will meet for a brunch from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave., Litchfield. Reserve a spot by contacting Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon Sept. 7. Attendees are asked to wear a mask and bring their own coffee and snack.
Special feature will be a "Bees & Honey" talk by Cindy Rauch of Hutchinson. She raises bees and sells honey on her own at farmer's markets.
Joy Berg of Annandale will share special music — possibly some yodeling. And Mary Roelofs of Princeton will talk about how "no matter what life throws your way, there is a way through it."
LACW Prayer Connection will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Bikes by Bob in Litchfield.