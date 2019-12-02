Litchfield Area Christian Women will meet for a "Twas the Night Before Christmas" brunch from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Church of the Nazarene, 422 N. Ramsey Ave. in Litchfield.
Crow River Junction featuring Tim Gustafson and Marilyn Gustafson, and Mildred Johnson and Nick Larson, all of Willmar, will provide music.
Lisa Schultz Fred of Fergus Falls will speak about The Women in the Mirror. She owns a seasonal resort and steakhouse.
Cost of the brunch is $10. Anyone interested in attending shold call Barb Werner at 320-693-2504 by noon, Dec. 10.
LACW Prayer Connect is planned for 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Peter's on Lake Ripley.