The Litchfield Lions Fly-in Breakfast will run from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Litchfield Airport. The breakfast includes pancakes, sausauge and eggs. Tickets are available in advance for $7.50 for adults and $5 for students 6-18 years old. Tickets at the door will increase to $8 for adults. Children 5 and younger eat for free.
Visitors have an opportunity to see a variety of small planes take off and land, and often, to speak to the pilots and get an up-close look at the planes on the tarmac.