Two are young people were among 20 recipients of Minnesota State Fair scholarships.
Despite the cancellation of the 2020 Minnesota State Fair, the fair committed to continuing the tradition of offering scholarship opportunities to youth based on their leadership and achievement in youth livestock programs, as well as their involvement in the local community.
Adrienne Lipinski of Eden Valley and Bailee Schiefelbein of Kimball were among the recipients who received $1,000 scholarships from the State Fair.
The Minnesota State Fair Scholarship was established in 1994. Since its inception, nearly $500,000 has been awarded. This year the Minnesota State Fair Scholarships are being funded by the Minnesota State Fair Foundation. These scholarships were made available to rural youth or those enrolled in an agriculture program in 2019-20. Information about these scholarships can be found at mnstatefair.org/about-the-fair/awards-and-recognition/