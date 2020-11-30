Litchfield Area Writers Group members will share selections from their newest book, "A Different Time," during a virtual reading Saturday.
The reading will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, and people can listen in by going to LitchfieldWritersGroup.com and clicking on the link, which will be posted at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
The Writers Group's book, edited by Alisa Allen Sobczak, includes short stories and essays from nine members of the group, including Cathy Osdoba, Bill Peltier, Carole Wendt, Duane Hickler, Pete Heimdahl, Tim Bergstrom, Bailey Olson, Mike McNeil and Gary Oberg.
The Litchfield Area Writers Group's book "A Different Time" is available at KLFD, 234 N. Sibley Ave., and at the Litchfield Independent Review, 217 N. Sibley Ave. Cost oft he book is $10.