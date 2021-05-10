Carriage rides returning to downtown
The clip-clopping sound of horse-drawn carriages will return to Litchfield streets this summer.
Litchfield City Council approved a resolution during its May 3 meeting to allow Erickson Acres Stables to offer carriage rides within the city.
Shari Erickson of Erickson Acres Stables told the City Council she planned to offer carriage rides twice a month. She previously received approval to give rides in December of last year, following a route from a pickup spot in the parking lot between City Hall and Litchfield Opera House, north on Marshall Avenue to Fourth Street, east to Holcombe Avenue, south to Third, and west to Marshall before returning to City Hall.
That initial venture was successful enough hat Erickson wanted to offer summer rides.
Erickson said May 3 she did not have a set schedule yet, but she was considering offering rides two Sundays a month from May through December. But she also may offer rides on Thursday evenings in the summer to take advantage of “Thriving Thursdays” activity, including live music in Central Park.
Erickson and her carriage team made a guest appearance at Litchfield High School prom Saturday, offering free rides to students.
The best way to know when carriage rides will be offered is through the Erickson Acres Carriage Company LLC page on Facebook.
Songs of Summer receives community festival designation
A request from the Songs of Summer Festival organizers to be allowed to sell strong beer and wine during the festival Saturday, Aug. 14, received approval via a resolution.
The request was driven in part, according the organizes, by the difficulty in finding desired varieties of 3.2 beer, as many states have begun moving away from 3.2 alcohol sales.
The easiest way to allow the strong beer and wine sales is for the city to use its “community festival” designation, as spelled out in city ordinance 112.46, for the event, according to City Administrator Dave Cziok.
Specifics of the liquor license will be reviewed at a future City Council meeting.
Downtown building survey planned
Litchfield will work with city engineer Bolton & Menk to have a structural engineer to conduct a “windshield survey” of buildings in the downtown historic district.
“There has been some discussion and ‘rumors’ regarding specific buildings downtown,” according to a memo from City Administrator Dave Cziok. “Staff is unaware of any specific safety concern at this time. If the council wishes to investigate further hiring a structural engineer to review either specific buildings or a windshield evaluation would be warranted.”
The memo explained city ordinance and state statutes relating to abatement and notification of nuisance properties. The process would include: reporting an unsafe condition, building inspection, City Council hearing to determine if a violation is a nuisance, property owner would be given a timeline to address problems, and the city could seek legal action to “abate the problem” if the owner does not voluntarily address it.
Liquor license, airport ag land lease, more
- Casey’s Retail Company’s application for a 3.2 liquor license received approval. The license was sought for the Casey’s convenience store on U.S. Highway 12 East/East Depot Street.
- The City Council approved two agricultural leases for land near the Litchfield Airport. Leases on the land around the airport had not been updated in “quite a few years” according to City Administrator Dave Cziok, and the new lease agreements included increase in rental rates. The leases also seek to clarify that hunting on the land is not allowed.
A lease with Willard Piepenburg for 138.95 tillable acres included a per-acre rate of $75 and an additional $1,000 for all hay land at the airport. The lease will run for two years. The per-acre rate previously was $59.13
A lease with Wigen Seed Farms for 23.52 acres was approved with a rate of $115 per acre, increasing from $65 per acre in the previous agreement.
- The City Council reviewed a potential policy for benches donated to the city. As part of the discussion, the Council reviewed a park bench donation program used in Arden Hills. That city charges a fee to accept a bench, in addition to the cost of the bench itself. The policy also spells out the size and style of memorial plaques that might be attached to a donated bench.
“Requests for memorial benches (and other benches) in public spaces continues to grow,” Cziok wrote in a memo. “Administration’s opinion is that there should be some thought to a significant fee required at Anderson Gardens or the cemetery that would be added to the reserves.”
- The City Council rejected a request from Anderson Rental Properties for removal of a tree on South Sibley Avenue near the Library Square building. Carl and Brenda Anderson expressed several concerns in a letter to the city about the tree, primarily that it was a safety hazard.
They mentioned a recent incident in which someone tripped on the raised sidewalk near the tree. The contacted the city shortly after and were told “the problem would be taken care of.”
“The west boulevard tree isn’t a stately oak or maple but a twisted up ash tree,” the Andersons wrote, and could be blown over into the street, onto the sidewalk or the library. Work on the east sidewalk along Sibley Avenue also could damage the tree’s rootball, making it even more vulnerable to falling.
“We have certified tree inspectors” who look at the health of trees, and that is one that has not been mentioned as an issue, Cziok said. Things could change with work on the sidewalk, but he did not recommend taking out the tree until or unless there was a problem.
Mayor Keith Johnson agreed and offered the resolution to leave the tree in its place.