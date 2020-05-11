Three downtown building projects approved
Litchfield City Council approved three certificates of appropriateness during its meetings May 4 for building improvements in the city’s downtown historic district. Receiving approval were:
- Charles Guetti requested a COA that will allow installation of a meter box on the back of his building at 225 N. Sibley Ave. Guetti offered three possible locations for the meter, and asked that all three be approved, so he could use any of them, depending on direction from the electrical inspector. Guetti also plans to replace missing bricks around the building’s windows and door on the back of the building. Guetti plans to open a laundromat at the location, according to Councilor Darlene Kotelnicki, who also sits on the Historic Preservation Commission.
- Frank Koch received approval to take down a garage at 125 N. Sibley Ave. and erect a temporary privacy fence at the rear of the building. Koch has a chiropractic office on the building’s first floor and a residence on the second floor. Removing the garage at the back of the building will allow him to create patient access in the rear, something necessary during reconstruction of main street. He also will build a wood deck to replace an existing one that is in poor condition, and replace or repair the rear door and ensure Americans with Disability Act standards for a sidewalk entry to the back door.
- Mindy Desens received approval to replace a back door at 207 N. Sibley Ave. The replacement is an effort to create a better entrance to the building during main street reconstruction.
City Hall reception area changes planned
In an effort to create a more functional workspace and improve aesthetics at City Hall, Litchfield City Council approved a proposal from City Administrator David Cziok to alter the office space.
Changes to the office space are an answer to a suggestion from the League of Minnesota Cities in 2017 to improve safety and security at City Hall. Among the suggested changes was to add safety glass to the reception counter. As that was considered, staff also suggested the addition of windows behind the reception are, which would allow for easier monitoring of the counter by all office staff.
“Removing two sections of walls and adding several more windows … would have a drastic improvement in the customer service experience,” Cziok wrote in a memo to the City Council.
The real cost in the project will be carpet replacement, Cziok explained, with estimates to re-carpet office and reception area space constituting about $31,000 of the total $42,000 estimated cost.
City Council approved the work, up to $42,000. Anything beyond that figure would come back to the council for additional review.
Golf course seasonal employment receives approval
Despite what looks to be a very different summer at Litchfield Golf Course, the City Council approved a usual number of golf course staff.
Councilor Betty Allen questioned the need to hire seven people to staff the pro shop, asking if “the pro shop is essential right now.”
City Administrator David Cziok said he thought the staffing was appropriate, if the city planned to collect greens fees. He said that typically one person works in the pro shop at any one time, and that the size of the shop dictates that no more than two can be in the space to ensure proper social distancing.
Scheduling for coverage every day of the week necessitates the hiring of seven people, Cziok said, to allow for working around schedules.
Additional staff might be needed during busy times to clean golf carts and do other tasks, but the goal will be to have no more than two people in the pro shop at any one time.
“I understand the concern,” Cziok said, adding that, “on the maintenance side, it isn’t business as usual, and that grass will not be cut like it usually is.”
The seasonal employees for golf course maintenance include Daniel Fank, Mark Johnson Joe Langemo, Tom Manning, Adrian Meyer, Kyle Olson, Maison Olson, Ava Provencher and Kalley Spreiter. Pro shop hires are Shannon Bode, Lauren Block, Katelyn Cruze, Ellery Jones, Kaylee Madsen, Max Pursley and Alexandra Tipka.
— Brent Schacherer, editor