The Litchfield Public Library will be closed Saturday, Nov. 21, for carpet cleaning. No appointments or curbside service will be available that day.
Litchfield Library closed Nov. 21
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is general manager of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
