A Litchfield man was arrested following a vehicle and foot chase Thursday afternoon.
Cody Kellerman, 25, is being held in Meeker County Jail pending an appearance in Meeker County District Court where he is expected to face charges for fleeing, felon possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property and possession of controlled prescription medication not prescribed to him.
According to a Meeker County Sheriff's Office news release, Kellerman was spotted driving a motorcycle that matched one involved in a Wright County pursuit earlier. A deputy attempted to stop Kellerman on U.S. Highway 12 in Dassel, but he fled. He left his motorcycle and fled on foot in the 900 block of Parker Avenue West in Dassel, and the deputy pursued on foot for about a quarter of a mile before apprehending him.
The motorcycle Kellerman had been riding was found to be stolen out of Minneapolis. During the pursuit, the news release said, Kellerman also threw a handgun. When he was taken into custody, he was found to have prescription pills.