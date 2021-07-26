Litchfield Rotary Club is conducting a shoe drive until Aug. 14 to raise funds for its Beds for Kids Project. The Rotary Club will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected as Funds2Orgs will purchase all of the donated footwear. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used or new shoes.
All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of microenterprise partners in developing nations. Funds2Orgs helps impoverished people start, maintain and grow businesses in countries such as Haiti, Honduras and other nations in Central America and Africa. Proceeds from the shoe sales are used to feed, clothe and house their families.
“We are excited about our shoe drive," said Bev Mathwig, project chairwoman. "We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like donate to us and help those less fortunate become self-sufficient. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
The club is currently at the 70-bag mark of its 100-bag goal. The countdown to the goal has begun. By making the goal, the club will benefit in not having to cover the transportation costs to the distribution center. So donations now are doubly important.
By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the Litchfield Rotary Club, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives, Mathwig said. Shoes can be dropped off at Bursch Travel, ReMax, many churches and businesses in Litchfield. The last drop off will be at the Songs of Summer Festival on Aug. 14.