The annual meeting for The Little Red School House District 59 Inc. will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, via video conference. Anyone wishing to participate should contact Judy Walstad at LRSLitchfield@gmail.com or 952-237-5529.
Little Red School House annual meeting July 20
Tags
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is publisher of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- July 4 celebrations on the lake
- School Board members at odds over Pledge of Allegiance policy
- A winning return: Pickleball group raises $26,000 for dedicated courts
- Three arrests in Meeker County after short pursuits
- Vigil shines light on inequality, racism
- The importance of being earnest
- Softball tournament set for this weekend
- Pickleball enthusiasts serve up a request for dedicated courts
- COMMENTARY: We appear headed toward an electoral train wreck
- School board approves preliminary budget