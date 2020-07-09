District 59 Schoolhouse

“This very nice one-room schoolhouse, which was District 59, was used as a school from 1913-1968,” wrote Chuck Lavallee. “It has been preserved and is now known as ‘The Little Red Schoolhouse.’ It can be used by private parties and for elementary school field trips. The school is at the northwest corner of County Road 28 and 205th Street, east of Beckville and south of Litchfield in Meeker County. For more information, visit littleredschool.org.”

 Photo by Chuck Lavallee, Hutchinson

The annual meeting for The Little Red School House District 59 Inc. will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 20, via video conference. Anyone wishing to participate should contact Judy Walstad at LRSLitchfield@gmail.com or 952-237-5529.

