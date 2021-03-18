Peggy Soucek, who recently published her first book, will be a speaker at the Litchfield Area Christian Women’s brunch Friday, May 14 at First Lutheran Church, 703 S. Sibley Ave, Litchfield.
The brunch runs from 9-10:30 a.m. May 14. Those interested in attending can contact Barb Werner at 320-693-2504.
Soucek will have copies of her book, “A Snowman’s Path,” available for purchase at the LACW brunch. The 26-page paperback book also is available for $12.95 online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Halo International Publishing.
People can purchase the book directly from Soucek for $12, or two books for $20. To order, call her at 320-593-0257.