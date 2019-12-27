A Litchfield man was injured in a crash Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 12.
According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, Christopher James Larsen, 34, was eastbound on Highway 12 and attempting a left turn at the onto County State Aid Highway 34 when his vehicle collided with another that was westbound on Highway 12.
Larsen was transported to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other driver, John Lawrence Winquist, 69, of Litchfield was not injured.
The State Patrol reported that Winquist was wearing a seat belt; Larson was not.
In addition to the State Patrol, Meeker County Sheriff's Office and Litchfield Police responded to the scene.