Do you have an active interest in gardening? Do you have a desire to share your gardening interest with others? Are you willing to learn more about gardening and other horticultural topics? Are you able to communicate with groups of people? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you have the qualities we look for in the Extension Master Gardener program.
In 2019, 2,408 certified Extension Master Gardeners volunteered across the state of Minnesota contributing over 140,000 volunteer hours and reached over 195,000 Minnesota residents.
The process of becoming an Extension Master Gardener begins with a Core Course which can be taken online or in person. The core course takes approximately 50 hours to complete and costs $320. Financial assistance is available on a case by case basis. You can talk to your local program coordinator if this is a barrier to your ability to join the program. We are happy to work with you to find a solution that works for all of us.
Frst year Extension Master Gardeners put in 50 hours of volunteer time. Each year after that the required amount is just 25 hours. Many volunteers far exceed this number because they are excited and passionate about the program. A local program coordinator and fellow volunteers help new Master Garders discover volunteer opportunities in their county. These opportunities can be tailored to specific areas of interests.
If interested in becoming an Extension Master Gardener or learning more about the program, contact your local program coordinator. The applications are now available at z.umn.edu/mg2021app and we look forward to welcoming new volunteers in 2021! All applications must be submitted no later than Oct. 1, 2020. For more information, contact Karen Johnson at 320-484-4303 or email ande9495@umn.edu.
— Karen Johnson, Meeker/McLeod County Extension Educator