Meeker Area Ministries' annual meeting will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at First Presbyterian Church of Litchfield. Please enter through the parking lot door. Anyone who would like to find out about our organization or who has a vested interest in its workings and finances is invited to attend.
Meeker Area Ministries annual meeting June 15
Brent Schacherer
Brent Schacherer is general manager of the Hutchinson Leader and Litchfield Independent Review.
