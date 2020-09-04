Two Meeker County 4-H'ers recently were named among the top 10 for the Dan Patch/Youth Leadership award.
Every year since 1966, 4-H Horse Project members can apply for a Dan Patch / Youth Leadership award. In order to apply, participants must have been enrolled at least two years in the Minnesota 4-H Horse or Horseless Horse Project and have participated in at least one horse-related leadership role.
In April, all applicants submit a two-page resume and an eight-page portfolio. They are judged on a broad base of Learning, Leadership, and Service within the 4-H Horse project, other 4-H project areas, and within their community.
4-H'ers participate in two divisions for the award: 10-13th-graders compete to become the Dan Patch winner. After scoring the resume/portfolios, the top 20 advance to a Phase 2 Judging Day, which was held virtually this year. They were interviewed on their Learning, Leadership and Service. They individually prepared and presented on an equine-related topic and they were placed in random groups to collaborate on a group problem. The 10 individuals with the top scores after all five judged events are considered finalists. This year Allyana Eblen of the Koronis Eager Beavers, earned the top honor as the Dan Patch winner.
The younger division, Youth Leadership, is for sixth- through ninth-graders, who are only judged on their resumes and portfolios. This year Zoe Eblen of the Koronis Eager Beavers, is in the Top 10 Youth Leadership Division.
Each of the Dan Patch and Youth Leadership finalists receive an embroidered shirt and a plaque. They also have a reserved stall in the Center Aisle for next year’s Minnesota 4-H Horse Show. In addition, Allyana Eblen receives a $500 scholarship.