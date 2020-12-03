Administrator contract approved
Meeker County’s new administrator will start the job Dec. 28.
The County Board on Tuesday approved a contract for Andrew Letson, who will replace Administrator Paul Virnig, who announced plans earlier this year to retire in March.
The contract calls for an annual salary of $114,753.60.
Letson is currently public works director for Lincolnwood, Illinois, a position he’s held for the past three years.. He has more than a decade of working in local government management positions, and in his public works director position, he has managed a department of 37 employees and more than $10 million in operating and capital expenditures, according to a biography provided in the board agenda packet.
While public works director, Letson worked with an interdepartmental team to change the village’s capital planning process, developed a 10-year infrastructure improvement program focusing on water main replacements and roadway resurfacing, and implemented new technology to improve the efficiency of the department.
He has a bachelor of arts in political science/public administration from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and a master’s degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University.
Letson was one of four candidates who interviewed with the board on Nov. 3.
Pay increase for non-contract employees
The board approved a 2 percent pay increase for non-contract employees for 2021. The decision has not always been made so early, Adminstrator Paul Virnig said, but approving it in early December rather than early January avoided the need to make the increase retroactive.
Radtke promoted
Brent Radtke was promoted to environmental service specialist/solid waste officer, effective Dec. 1, at a wage of $26.99 per hour.
Sheriff’s Office hires receive approval
Part-time dispatchers Virginia Hawkinson and Lori Teicher were approved for hire, effective Dec. 15, pending psychological exams. They will start at a wage of $20.13 per hour.
Two part-time corrections officer hires also received approval from the County Board. Alex Donnay and Tim Oster will start Dec. 15, pending physical and psychologic exams. They will be paid $20.13 per hour.
Part-time Deputy Anthony Brandt’s hiring also received approval. He will start Dec. 15, pending physical and psychological exams, and will be paid $25.37 per hour.
The flurry of hires drew a question from Commissioner Beth Oberg about whether all were budgeted. Sheriff Brian Cruze said that all were budgeted.
“We’re filling our part-time roster,” Cruze said. “The part-time budget is a set number and the number of people we have in part-time fluctuates. So we are trying to get people in there to cover time-off requests.”
Cruze said there remain two full-time openings for correctional officers in the jail, but candidates likely will be presented for approval at the board’s next meeting.
Oberg asked whether the jail’s policy of taking in inmates from other counties was a good proposition, given the staffing expense required. The jail’s census has not hit 30 inmates often, she said.
“It probably will now, because we’re taking other counties (inmates) who are having issues with COVID,” Cruze said. While the daily census has been around 25 inmates the past couple of months, that number has been creeping up the last couple of weeks, he said.
“If this keeps up, and with the way things are going, I hope we will look at how this is going, because we’re paying out a lot of payroll,” Oberg said, later adding, “I want to continue to have that discussion.”
Grove City, Watkins policing contracts approved
The County Board approved policing contracts with the cities of Grove City and Watkins. Both are two-year contracts and remain largely the same as past contracts with the exception of rate and coverage.
The contracted rate for Grove City will be $48.50 per hour for 2021 and $50 per hour for 2022, and the rates will be unaffected by salary increases for deputies. The contract calls for 2,080 hours of coverage annually, with the city and county mutually agreeing to the hours of service.
The contract calls for quarterly payments of $25,220 for 2021 and $25,740 for 2022.
The hourly rate will be the same for Watkins, but its contract calls for 16 additional hours of service every other week from April 1 to Oct. 31, for a total of 2,336 hours in 2021. The additional hours will be between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. every Friday and Saturday.
