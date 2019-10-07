Board approves revised payroll schedule
Meeker County employees did not get a pay increase as a result of County Board action at its Oct. 1 meeting, but they will get paid a bit more frequently in 2020.
After a presentation by Sharon Euerle, county treasurer, the board approved the format of a pay period every two weeks in 2020 over the current format of twice-a-month payments.
The new approach will make for more efficient bookkeeping, Euerle pointed out in her presentation.
Audit shows county in good shape
Stephanie Erickson and Aaron Tri of the State Auditor’s office were at the meeting to report on the annual audit. They pronounced that overall the county’s financing and bookkeeping is in good shape.
Equipment purchase approved
On the recommendation of County Engineer Phil Schmalz, commissioners approved the purchase of a John Deere 5 44L loader at the price of $177,177 after trade on a state contract.
Personnel actions
The County Board:
Approved the hire of full-time corrections officers James Miller at $22.09 per hour and Mindi Hanson at $20.22 per hour.
Approved the hire of part-time typist Ella Kruse at $16.05 per hour.
Accepted the resignation of part-time public health nurse Ann Jensen effective Dec. 20.