Meeker County has been chosen to receive $10,720 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county. The county received an additional $15,284 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The selection was made by a national board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from the American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; the Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.
A local board made up of a Meeker County commissioner, Meeker County Emergency Food Shelf coordinator, Meeker County Social Services, a former homeless person, Meeker County sheriff, Meeker County Emergency Management, representatives from the ministerial associations, American Red Cross and Salvation Army will determine how the funds will be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.
Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local organizations chosen to receive funds must: be private voluntary non-profit or units of government, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are a private volunteer organization, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying organizations are urged to apply.
Meeker County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously with the Meeker County Food Shelf and Lutheran Social Services, which provided meals with these funds.
Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds or CARES funds must contact Stephanie Johnson, local board chair, at stephanie.johnson@co.meeker.mn.us and/or 320-693-5420 for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is May 28, 2020.