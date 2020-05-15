Memorial Day observance in Litchfield will be different this year, as organizers adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines.
Rather than a parade and a service at Lake Ripley Cemetery, Memorial Day will be observed with a program on KLFD radio.
Tom Westrum, commander-in-charge) at Nelsan-Horton American Legion Post, and Gary Smith, officer-of-the-day representing the Litchfield Military Honor Guard, have planned and will give the program, beginning at 10 a.m. Memorial Day.
The exception to the on-air program is the laying of the wreaths ceremony, which will be announced in detail at the close of the program.