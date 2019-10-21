Members of the local Beyond the Yellow Ribbon organization recently dedicated a memorial in honor of one of the area’s notable supporters of veterans. Beyond the Yellow Ribbon members David Johnson, Steve Brecht, Sharon McCann and Mary Kratz gathered Oct. 8 at Forest City War Memorial Park to dedicate a memorial stone and maple tree in honor of Bruce Cottington. A U.S. Navy veteran, Cottington died in 2017. Throughout his life, but especially in retirement, Cottington was a tireless promoter of veterans’ activities and support of veterans causes.