Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will visit Litchfield Thursday as a guest of state Rep. Dean Urdahl.
Reprising his role of tour guide to St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter from this past fall, Urdahl said he plans to offer a similar tour to Frey, including stops at Litchfield schools and city facilities, in addition to visiting businesses, including Doosan Bobcat and First District Association.
After that tour, Urdahl and Frey will stop at 2 p.m. at Litchfield City Hall, where he will meet with Mayor Keith Johnson and other council members. The public is invited to attend.
Frey contacted Urdahl several weeks ago and expressed an interest in visiting an outstate Minnesota city to see how their city and government functions. Frey is expected to talk about various issues he encounters as Minneapolis mayor and will also field questions from the audience.