The Minnesota Department of Transportation announced Friday – in accordance with guidance from state health officials – that the agency will indefinitely postpone all public meetings and project open houses statewide to prevent further spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and well-being of all Minnesotans. This includes all MnDOT-hosted events for at least the next 30 days.
That postponement affects the planned open house scheduled to Tuesday to provide information about the reconstruction of U.S. Highway 12/Minnesota Highway 22 as it comes through downtown Litchfield.
The agency said in a news release that public engagement on transportation and construction projects remains a top priority and it is exploring alternatives, such as virtual and remote options for participation and/or relocating events, and will provide additional updates as they become available.