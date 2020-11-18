Since the start of MNsure's open enrollment period on Nov. 1, nearly 102,000 Minnesotans have signed up for 2021 private health insurance coverage – approximately 10 percent more than this time last year.
MNsure's open enrollment period runs until Dec. 22, a week longer than the federal open enrollment period.
“Every Minnesotan should have the peace of mind that comes with knowing you've got comprehensive health coverage, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said MNsure CEO Nate Clark.
Eligible people can sign up through MNsure.org through Dec. 22 for coverage beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
Minnesotans who need help enrolling can work with more than 2,000 MNsure-certified brokers and navigators around the state who provide free enrollment help through virtual meetings, phone appointments or in-person meetings that follow the Minnesota Department of Health’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.