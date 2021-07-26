National Night Out food
More than 40 people gathered at Zion Lutheran Church for a National Night Out event in 2019, with attendees enjoying hot dogs, drinks and ice cream.

 FILE PHOTO

Litchfield and three other Meeker County communites will observe National Night Out with citywide get-togethers Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Litchfield's observance will be from 4-8 p.m. at Central Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair of blanket and enjoy free food, music and some family-friendly activities.

National Night Out activities also are planned at Windmill Park in Grove City, McCarthy Park in Watkins and at 310 Lake St. in Dassel.

National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and encourages people to get to know their neighbors.

