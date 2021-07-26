Litchfield and three other Meeker County communites will observe National Night Out with citywide get-togethers Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Litchfield's observance will be from 4-8 p.m. at Central Park. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair of blanket and enjoy free food, music and some family-friendly activities.
National Night Out activities also are planned at Windmill Park in Grove City, McCarthy Park in Watkins and at 310 Lake St. in Dassel.
National Night Out is a community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and encourages people to get to know their neighbors.