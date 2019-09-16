An Eden Valley woman was injured in two-vehicle collision Sunday evening on State Highway 15 near Dassel.
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office reported receiving a call at 7:06 p.m. Sunday reporting the collision. According to the sheriff's report, Briana Priglmeier, 25 of Eden Valley was driving a Jeep when it collided with a Chevrolet driven by Terry Rien, 53, of Cold Spring at the intersection of Highway 15 and County State Aid Highway 27.
Leah Schmitz, 28, of Eden Valley, who was a passenger in the Jeep, was injured and taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Dassel Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to the call.