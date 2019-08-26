DSC_6945-2.jpg
Buy Now

Litchfield residents and surrounding community members enjoy the splash pad at Lake Ripley.

 Staff photo by Cam Bonelli

Litchfield residents and local splash pad enthusiasts have one week left of summer to enjoy the Memorial Park splash pad along Lake Ripley. The last day of the splash pad is scheduled for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, and then it will be closed for the season.

Tags

Recommended for you