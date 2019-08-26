Litchfield residents and local splash pad enthusiasts have one week left of summer to enjoy the Memorial Park splash pad along Lake Ripley. The last day of the splash pad is scheduled for Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, and then it will be closed for the season.
One more week of Litchfield splash pad
Stephen Wiblemo
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Most Popular
Articles
- Discovery of dynamite leads to controlled explosion in Harvey Township
- Litchfield City Council approves raising tobacco age to 21
- Meeker Cooperative to provide faster internet to county residents
- VOLLEYBALL PREVIEW: Dragons set to bump up win total
- Star Lake Fabrication moves into Litchfield
- Hands-on introduction to the outdoors
- GIRLS SWIMMING PREVIEW: Dragons ready to dive into season
- Old-time country and bluegrass music at the Litchfield Opera House
- GIRLS TENNIS: Litchfield tops Pine City tourney
- GIRLS TENNIS: Dragons douse Fire for home win